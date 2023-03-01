Fire gutted chemical factory in Karachi

Fire gutted chemical factory in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a chemical factory located in Ghani Chowrangi Site area of Karachi on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed the entire factory building very quickly. At least six fire brigade vehicles and two bowsers reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of three hours.

The cause of fire is not known yet. According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

