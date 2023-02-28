PTI Karachi to observe Jail Bharo Tehreek on March 6

Sindh MPAs, ex-MNAs from Karachi to court arrests

28 February,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – After shows in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday decided to continue the Tehreek in Karachi on March 6.

Senator Ijaz Chaudhry summoned the party session to deliberate the move and directed the organisations to prepare for the movement. Sindh Assembly members and former members of the National Assembly from Karachi will court arrests, sources said.

