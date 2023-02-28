Imran's security guard wounded as he falls down a rushing car

Police tortured journalists covering IHC hearings

28 February,2023 08:02 pm

(Web Desk) - As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s caravan was headed to Islamabad’s judicial complex for hearings in four different cases, one of his security guards was wounded as he fell down the vehicle.

The video surfaced on social media showed that as several people were clinging on to the vehicle, they lost their balance and fell. One of them was Mr Khan’s security guard who sustained injuries. However, the PTI activists had tried to stop the media from capturing the moment.

On the other hand, the police tortured journalists who were present for the coverage of hearings at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) prompting journalists’ boycott of the coverage.