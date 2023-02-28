PTI leaders court arrest in Sahiwal
Pakistan
More than 100 people surrendered
SAHIWAL (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and activists on Tuesday courted arrests as the Jail Bharo Tehreek (JBT) moved to Sahiwal.
Sources said that ex-MPA Major Sarwar, MNA Rai Murtaza Iqbal, and Chaudhry Asif among 100 others surrendered themselves.
Earlier, PTI leaders and activists had courted arrests in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar. However, the movement hit snags in Peshawar while more than 80 people had surrendered in every other city.