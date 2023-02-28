Usman Dar asks for death penalty if found guilty of corruption

Pakistan Pakistan Usman Dar asks for death penalty if found guilty of corruption

Anybody involved in corruption should be held accountable: Usman Dar

28 February,2023 05:07 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Usman Dar said on Tuesday he should be hanged to death publicly at Allama Iqbal Chowk, if he found guilty of corruption.

Speaking to media after presenting before the anti-corruption team, Mr Dar said in the purported audio leak, there was no mentioning about him. He demanded to conduct the forensic of the premier’s audio call, before the forensic of the audio.

Mr Dar categorically said, “Anybody who is involved in corruption should be held accountable.”

He claimed that he was being subjected to political victimisation.

Mr Dar credited former prime minister Imran Khan for staging ‘jihad’ against the corrupt system.

