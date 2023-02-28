Siraj accuses ECP of joining hands with govt

Pakistan Pakistan Siraj accuses ECP of joining hands with govt

Siraj labels opponents as ‘political terrorists’

28 February,2023 04:45 pm

CHARSADAA (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq blamed on Tuesday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for joining hands with the coalition government.

Speaking about the electoral watchdog, Mr Haq stated the ECP had failed to perform its duties and responsibilities, and that the Supreme Court had filed a petition to have the ECP perform those duties.

He urged the apex court to announce all the elections together.

Mr Haq slammed his political opponents, saying, "Both the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are fighting for their personal gains." He claimed the PDM and PTI were the slaves of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Mr Haq labelled his opponents as "political terrorists."

He lamented the country was witnessing ballooning inflation.

Mr Haq also expressed his concerns over the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

