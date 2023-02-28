PM inaugurates 'School on Wheels' project in Islamabad

Pakistan Pakistan PM inaugurates 'School on Wheels' project in Islamabad

The Prime Minister also interacted with the students and teachers.

28 February,2023 01:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Schools on Wheel' project to provide education to the children, especially in the rural areas, at their doorsteps.

Addressing the launch of mobile schools under the project, he said the step would increase the literacy rate in the country, particularly in the rural areas. In the first phase, the mobile schools consisting of eight buses would provide primary-level education to the children of Islamabad and adjoining areas.

The buses have been equipped with computers, desks, whiteboards and LCDs to create an effective teaching and learning environment.

Mr Sharif said the government would increase the number of buses and expand the project to the rest of the country and Azad Kashmir. He expressed satisfaction that the project would mainstream the children in rural areas who faced the unavailability of modern educational facilities.

Also, he said, the mobile library would promote a reading culture among the children.

He said education was a vital factor to make a society developed and cultured.

The prime minister on the occasion interacted with the schoolchildren and encouraged them to take interest in learning.

Earlier, the prime minister launched the countrywide Spring plantation campaign by planting a sapling.

He urged civil society and the general public to participate in the plantation drive to save future generations.

He pointed out that cities were transforming into concrete jungles and the environment needed urgent rectification through the plantation of trees.