LHC seeks arguments on admissibility of contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz

LHC seeks arguments on admissibility of contempt plea against Maryam Nawaz

The PML-N leader had raised objections against two judges of the SC during her address in Sargodha

28 February,2023 12:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought arguments on admissibility of a petition seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz over remarks against judges of the Supreme Court.

The high court directed the petitioner, Advocate Rana Shahid, to submit arguments on Wednesday. During today’s hearing, the petitioner pleaded the LHC to issue contempt notice to Maryam Nawaz over her scathing attack against the judiciary.

At this, the judge directed him to present references of previous court rulings to maintain that why the LHC could take up the case.

The petitioner sought time to submit the details. The LHC accepted it and adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

Addressing a workers' convention in Sargodha last week, the PML-N chief organiser had expressed reservations over some of the judges of the top court’s nine-member bench formed to take up the suo motu notice on delay in Punjab and KP polls.