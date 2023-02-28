Karachi: Anti-loadshedding protesters vandalize PPP office

Pakistan Pakistan Karachi: Anti-loadshedding protesters vandalize PPP office

A PPP activist sustained injuries in the attack who was shifted to hospital for treatment.

28 February,2023 08:16 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Dozens of people on late Monday night attacked the office of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during a protest against unannounced load-shedding water shortage in Lyari area of Karachi, Dunya News reported.

The protestors who came on roads in Baghdadi area of Lyari against the load-shedding ransacked a PPP office, damaged furniture and raised slogans against the K-Electric.

A PPP activist sustained injuries in the attack who was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Police reached the spot after being informed and brought the situation under control. Police have also claimed to arrest 14 persons who were involved in the attack.

