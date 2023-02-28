Embassy in Italy following case of Pakistanis aboard capsized vessel: FO

According to FO, a senior Embassy official today met 16 Pakistani survivors of capsized vessel.

28 February,2023 04:56 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Embassy of Pakistan in Italy continued to vigorously follow the case of Pakistanis aboard the vessel that capsized off the coast of Italy on Sunday, according to the Foreign Office.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter, the Foreign Office said, “A senior Embassy official today met 16 Pakistani survivors of capsized vessel. They seemed in good physical condition. According to them there were 20 Pakistanis on the ship. Embassy is in close contact with Italian authorities to verify status of the 4 missing Pakistanis.”

