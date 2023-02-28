3.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Khuzdar, adjacent areas

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

28 February,2023 04:49 am

KHUZDAR (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale jolted Khuzdar and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Mirpur due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 150 kilometres northwest of Khuzdar at the depth of 40 kilometres.

