Two Levies personnel martyred in Kohlu mine blast

Two Levies personnel martyred in Kohlu mine blast

28 February,2023 04:47 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least two Levies personnel were martyred while five others were injured in a blast at Janthali area of District Kohlu in Balochistan province on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to Levies sources, the personnel were on their way to Union Council 20 of Janthali area to provide security for the election on specific seats, when their vehicle hit the landmine, which went off.

Two of the injured, who were shifted to a nearby hospital, were stated to be in critical condition and were later airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta by helicopter.

The injured included Abdul Samad, Amanullah, Muhammad Ashraf, Hamal Khan, Abdul Sattar. After the blast, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) cordoned off the entire area and started investigations.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the terrorist incident. He directed concerned officials to provide better health facilities to injured Levies personnel.

