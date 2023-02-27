PM directs strict action against profiteers, hoarders in Ramazan

Pakistan Pakistan PM directs strict action against profiteers, hoarders in Ramazan

PM directs strict action against profiteers, hoarders in Ramazan

27 February,2023 10:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed strict action against those indulging in profiteering, hoarding and overcharging during the holy month of Ramazan.

He was chairing a meeting here to review the availability of essential edible items during Ramazan and to look into steps to ensure stability of prices.

Free hand was given to the district administration and law enforcement agencies at the federal and provincial levels to deal with profiteers and hoarders.

He ordered clean-up operation at the warehouses, shops, and markets before Ramazan.

He said those who would charge above rates set by the administration from the people who were already facing economic difficulties due to floods, should be dealt with iron hands.

The prime minister gave the federal government and the chief ministers the task to ensure the availability of goods and control of prices.

Elements that would be creating difficulties for those fasting in Ramazan, should be taught a lesson with the force of the law, he instructed.

He categorically stated that if any problem arose in the demand and supply of goods and prices, action would be taken against the officer concerned of the area. There was no shortage of edible items including of wheat anywhere in the country, he noted.

He inquired about the rise in the price of chicken when its feed was readily available.

He reiterated that no leniency should be shown to those causing trouble for the public during Ramazan and said unscrupulous elements should be taken to task.

The profiteers who were burdening people with price hikes should be dealt with strictly according to law, he added. He said that quality of items should be ensured at the utility stores in the country.

In the holy month of Ramazan, mobile utility stores should be established for the benefit of people.

He directed that “Sasta Ramazan Bazaars” should be set up in the capital and provinces. Modern technology should be used to keep prices under control in Ramazan bazaars, he added.