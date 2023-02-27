MQM-P raises objections over census

At least 10 days should be allocated for household censuses: MQM-P

27 February,2023 08:33 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) voiced on Monday its opposition to the census.

Sources privy to the development said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), MQM-P, and other national parties raised objections over the overall procedure of the census. In this regard, the MQM-P had sent an emergency letter to the chief statistician.

MQM-P's letter was received by the chief statistician and provincial census commissioner. MQM-P had objected to self-enumeration on the day allotted for houses and the census. In the letter it had been said that in order to enumerate the population completely, the whole process should be done with transparency.

MQM-P demanded to extend the time for household census, saying that allocating only three days for household census was not enough. It will not be possible to count houses in a densely populated city like Karachi within three days, added the MQM-P.

The party went on to say that at least ten days should be set aside for household censuses, and that the number of days should be increased for the three phases of national household and digital censuses.

