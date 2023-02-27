PTI delegation calls on Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Pakistan Pakistan PTI delegation calls on Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Discuss acceptance of resignations, NAB chairman, NA opposition leader

27 February,2023 06:57 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and discussed matters about the acceptance of resignations of PTI MNAs.

Mr Aahraf said he had accepted the resignations as per the rules and regulations of the assembly and the Constitution. “I wrote repeatedly to the PTI MNAs to appear before me but no one paid heed”, he added. He had accepted the resignations, he said, after a PTI delegation led by Asad Qaisar and Amir Dogar called on him.

Had PTI members not tendered the resignations at their will, he questioned. He said he would apprise the PTI after discussing matters with the legal team.

Amir Dogar, while talking to the media, said they had come to meet the speaker to deliberate matters about the appointment of the NAB chairman and the NA’s opposition leader. “The Lahore High Court (LHC) restores 70 PTI MNAs, in the light of which we demand an opposition leader from the opposition party which enjoys more support than others”, he added. The constitution bound the appointment of the NAB chairman, he said, after consultation with the opposition leader.