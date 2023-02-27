Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan gun battle with terrorists

ISPR said two terrorists were also killed, while two others were apprehended in the operation

27 February,2023 03:44 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two troops were martyred a fire exchange with terrorists in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan district on Sunday, said military’s media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Two terrorists were also killed while two terrorists were apprehended. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

The martyred troops were identified as Sepoy lmranullah, 25, and Sepoy Afzal Khan, 21. Sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorist found in the area, it said.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.