Pakistan Pakistan PTI leaders detained under MPO for 30 days: Punjab govt

27 February,2023 01:05 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Punjab government has submitted a report in the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding the arrests of PTI leaders.

The report has been submitted on the petitions filed in the LHC for the recovery of the arrested leaders during the 'Jail Bharo Movement'.

According to the report, nine leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Azam Swati have been detained for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The counsel representing the Punjab government informed the LHC that 77 activists had been detained in various districts of Punjab.