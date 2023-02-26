Rana Tanveer says Imran should present himself, his children in jail-filling drive

MURIDKE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Rana Tanveer said on Sunday that Imran Khan should lead the jail-cramming drive by getting himself and his sons arrested in the “Jail Bharo” movement.

He said no body would remember the name of the PTI chief after some time as he would become irrelevant in the political landscape and his dream of becoming the PTI chief would not be fulfilled.

Addressing the workers convention, he said the judiciary had its respect in the PML-N despite the decisions against the party and it seemed the court showed biasness towards the PML-N.

Mr Tanveer said Imran Khan was hell-bent on creating anarchy since the past nine months and if he wanted to start the jail-filling drive, he should lead it from the front.

