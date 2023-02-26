Jail Bharo Tehreek: Police detain PTI activists in Gujranwala

26 February,2023 03:50 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - The local police detained 12 PTI activists in connection with 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

Policemen took away the PTI workers who sat in the police van. No prominent politician was there in the van.

Led by PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, a large number of PTI workers were walking towards the Gujranwala central jail.

On the other hand, interior minister Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference said PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted to spread anarchy in the country and that 'Jail Bharo Teheek' had become 'Doob Maro Tehreek'.