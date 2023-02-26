Sindh Governor, Ethiopian Consul General discuss bilateral ties

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh Governor, Ethiopian Consul General discuss bilateral ties

The Governor said bilateral relationship between Pak-Ethiopia is on an upward trajectory.

26 February,2023 03:04 pm

KARACHI (APP) - The honorary Consul General of Ethiopia called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in Karachi on Sunday.

The issues of Ethiopian Airlines, mutual interest, investment and promotion of trade came under discussion during their meeting.

The Governor said bilateral relationship between Pak-Ethiopia is on an upward trajectory.

The honorary Consul General of Ethiopia said the promotion of mutual trade is fruitful for both the countries.