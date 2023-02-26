Section 144 to stop flying of killer kites in Punjab

26 February,2023 07:21 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 for 30 days to prevent flying of the killer kites in the province.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, a complete ban has been imposed on kite flying and its purchase across the province to prevent the loss of precious lives.

The notification also stated that action will be taken on the use of metal strings. The order under Section 144 will be implemented for 30 days.

