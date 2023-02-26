Polling for NA-193 Rajanpur will take place today

Pakistan Pakistan Polling for NA-193 Rajanpur will take place today

Main contest between PML-N and PTI, seat was vacated after death of Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari

26 February,2023 07:11 am

RAJANPUR (Dunya News) - Polling for the by-election in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-193 Rajanpur will take place today from 8:00 am till 5:00 pm.

11 candidates are in the fray for the seat vacated by the death of Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari but the main contest will be between the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates.

The polling process will start at 8 am and continue till 5 pm without any break in which a total of 389,204 voters will exercise their right to vote. 237 polling stations have been set up in the constituency out of which 68 are declared sensitive. 2,650 police personnel will be deployed to deal with any untoward situation while Rangers and Army personnel will also patrol the area.