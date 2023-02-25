Court clears Umer Farooq Zahoor in alleged daughters' kidnapping case

Court clears Umer Farooq Zahoor in alleged daughters’ kidnapping case

25 February,2023 08:16 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – A regional court of Lahore dismissed the case against Umer Farooq Zahoor, husband of Sofia Mirza, in the alleged kidnapping of his daughters.

Lahore’s judicial magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Wirk said in the verdict that the Federal Investigation Agency should not have registered the case in Lahore, while adding the kidnapping of the girls took place in Karachi 14 years ago and therefore, proceedings should be held in Karachi.

FIA nominated Umer Farooq, Sadaf Naz and Muhammad Zubair in the case.

After the verdict, the investigate process would be started in Karachi by FIA.

The lawyer of Umer Farooq said that the Supreme Court had concluded the case in 2013 and Sofia Mirza got Rs1 million after the verdict.

Umer Farooq Zahoor said in this regard his former wife approached FIA and registered case against him as a matter of revenge in which Shehzad Akbar and former FIA director Dr Rizwan supported her.

He said the decision of magistrate had validated that the case was fabricated.

