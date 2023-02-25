Professional Group's Ishtiaq Ahmad elected LBA president

25 February,2023 06:32 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan of the Hamid Khan-led Professional Group was elected president of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) in the annual election held on Saturday.

Ishtiaq by securing 7,293 votes defeated Lahrasab Gondal of the Ahsan Bhoon Group who could only secure 3,3372 votes. The polling process started at 9 am continued without any break till 5pm.



While Rabia Bajwa elected Vice Prresident with 3,590 votes, Sabahat Rizvi elected secretary with 4310 votes, and Shahrukh Shehbaz Waraich was elected as finance secretary with 7109 votes.