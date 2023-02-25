Imran's jail-cramming drive only limited to social media, says Sherry Rehman

25 February,2023 06:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said on Saturday that the jail-filling drive led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan was only active on social media.

Taking to Twitter, she said it was claimed that 200 persons would present themselves for arrest from every city however, 200 persons had not been arrested yet from the whole country despite the passage of three days.

Ms Rehman said within the three days, the jail-filling drive turned into bail-seeking movement and all those PTI leaders who got themselves were seeking bail now.

She added the people were literate and they would not believe on the fabricated opinions of Imran Khan and would not accept his “every lie”.

The minister claimed the lack of trust of people on the PTI leaders demonstrated that the masses were fed up with the divisive politics of PTI.

