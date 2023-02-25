Supreme Court concludes 24,000 cases in one year

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan had concluded the 24,000 cases in single year to reduce the cases pending before the court.

It was told the new 22,000 cases were registered before the court in one year and the action of the apex court to give timely decision would be a step to clear the backlog in the court.

Earlier, almost 16,000 cases were decided in a single year. The efforts of the judges and the cases management system had proven adequate in the resolution of the cases.

