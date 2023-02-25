Imran Khan decides to appear before banking court on Tuesday

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan decides to appear before banking court on Tuesday

Imran Khan decides to appear before banking court on Tuesday

25 February,2023 05:45 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan decided to appear before the banking court on Tuesday.

The senior PTI representatives from Rawalpindi would also join the PTI chief and the relevant PTI’s local leaders were given instruction to receive the PTI’s supremo.

Besides, former premier had requested to annul the case registered against him in the secretariat station on the basis that the case was “fabricated and concocted”.

Read More: Islamabad court summons Imran Khan on Feb 28 in funding case



It was registered in the petition that the case was registered to damage the reputation of PTI’s chief and his belief on the law and constitution could not be challenged.

