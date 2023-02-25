Islamabad court summons Imran Khan on Feb 28 in funding case

IHC has barred banking court from verdict on PTI chief's bail case till Feb 28

25 February,2023 11:11 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A banking court in the federal capital summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the prohibited funding case.

Special Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen ordered the former premier to appear before the court on Feb 28. During the hearing, the legal team of the PTI chief submitted a copy of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order.

In the light of the IHC order, the judge has summoned Mr Khan in personal capacity next week to attend hearing in the case.

A criminal case, which is being probed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), was registered against Imran Khan after a fact-finding report of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found irregularities in the party funds in August last. Later, the ECP sent the case to the FIA for further investigation.

On Wednesday, a division bench of the IHC, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, turned down a plea filed by the PTI chief seeking permission for his attendance in the banking court through a video link in the funding case. The high court directed him to appear before Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen on Feb 28.

Furthermore, the bench extended its stay order that bars the banking court from deciding on a bail petition of the PTI chief in the case.

The development comes after the special court on Feb 15 rejected Mr Khan’s plea seeking exemption from physical appearance in the case.

