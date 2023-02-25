PM felicitates Kuwaiti Amir on country's national day

25 February,2023 06:04 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended profound felicitations, on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, to Amir of State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on their national day.



“We (Pakistan) are keen to further build on our excellent bilateral relations,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

