Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan reopened for trade

The closure of border causes losses of Rs270 million in wake of taxes to Pakistan

25 February,2023 11:00 am

The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan was reopened for trade six days after it was closed for all kinds of movement

The cargo vehicles stuck at the border due to closure have been allowed to move towards their destination across the border. Authorities said the border shut down inflicted a loses of Rs270 million on the national exchequer in the wake of taxes.

The development comes after both Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to partially reopen the border for pedestrian movement on both sides.

As many as 500 Pakistani national stranded in Afghanistan came back after the border was reopened, while nearly 900 Afghans returned to their homeland. Both sides agreed to allow the pedestrian movement in a closed-door meeting between security officials of Border Coordination Committee of both countries.