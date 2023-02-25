Security forces kill terrorist in Awaran IBO

A large cache of weapons and ammunition was also seized.

25 February,2023

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A terrorist was killed on Friday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Awaran district, Balochistan on a credible lead with regards to the presence of a hideout of terrorists involved in recent improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in the area.

A heliborne force was used to sanitise the area which surprised the terrorists, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

It said the terrorist was sent to hell during the ensuing operation in exchange of fire, whereas a large cache of weapons and ammunition was also seized.

“The security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province,” the ISPR said.

