Landmine explosion injures two kids in Mir Ali

Police and rescue teams shifted the injured children to Mir Ali Hospital.

25 February,2023 02:48 am

MIR ALI (Dunya News) – At least two children were wounded when a landmine exploded in Mir Ali, a tehsil in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, 14-year-old Mohsin Ahmed and 10-year-old Amir Aziz were playing near Al-Quresh Petrol Pump when the landmine exploded due to which both the children were critically injured.

