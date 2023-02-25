Landmine explosion injures two kids in Mir Ali
Pakistan
Police and rescue teams shifted the injured children to Mir Ali Hospital.
MIR ALI (Dunya News) – At least two children were wounded when a landmine exploded in Mir Ali, a tehsil in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Friday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, 14-year-old Mohsin Ahmed and 10-year-old Amir Aziz were playing near Al-Quresh Petrol Pump when the landmine exploded due to which both the children were critically injured.
