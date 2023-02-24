ECP denotifies PTI chairman Imran Khan on six NA seats

24 February,2023 09:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday de-notified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan from six National Assembly seats — on which he emerged victorious last year.

In a notification issued on Friday, the electoral watchdog stated that the former prime minister had been denotified from his seats in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-108, NA-118 Nankana and NA-239 Karachi.

It should be noted that on October 16, 2022, Imran Khan was a candidate in the by-elections of seven constituencies of the National Assembly and won 6 seats while being defeated on one. Later, he also won the by-elections of NA-45.