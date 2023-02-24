PM Shehbaz says one party throngs streets for dialogue

24 February,2023 07:52 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that one particular group only wanted to resolve the matters by pouring onto the streets.

He said, while chairing the session on the National Action Plan, the deal with the International Monetary Fund is around the corner and it was just for that reason the government accepted the difficult demands of the institution.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf without naming, the PM said all the stakeholders, from the civilian leaders to the defence officials, were present in the session except one party which did not come despite the invitation.

Talking about the political uncertainty prevailing in the country, he said economic stability would only take place when there is political certainty, while adding all had to come forward and be united for making Pakistan an “economic tiger”.