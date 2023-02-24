Blackmailers, mafia imposed on country, reiterates Fawad

Blackmailers, mafia imposed on country, reiterates Fawad

Fawad sees Maryam attempting to exert pressure on judiciary

24 February,2023 07:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday the government comprised of blackmailers and mafias being imposed on the country.

Speaking to media, Mr Chaudhry said the matter of the elections was being heard in the Supreme Court. He slammed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz, saying she had begun to speak out against the judiciary. He added Ms Nawaz was of the view that she would exert pressure on the judiciary.

Speaking about the significance of the judiciary’s role, Mr Chaudhry said, "Right now, the entire nation is looking up to the judiciary." He appealed to the apex court to give a ruling without caring about any group.

Continuing to express his thoughts, Mr Chaudhry said, "The judiciary is being subjected to persistent targeting."

He reminded Ms Nawaz of the time she and her aides spoke out against the judiciary.

Mr Chaudhry schooled his opponents, saying, “By targeting others, they wanted to hide their faces due to their incompetence.”

In pointing out that the PTI never attacked the judiciary, Mr Chaudhry said, “The PML-N is of the view that it could blackmail the judiciary.”

Lashing out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Mr Chaudhry said the coalition government was showing their intent to target the judiciary by giving statements, adding it was harmful to blackmail through audios and videos.

