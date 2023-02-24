Young journalist Farrukh Shahbaz Waraich elected as PUJ central president unopposed

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Young journalist and columnist Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich has been elected as central president of the Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) unopposed for 2023 after his rival candidates withdrew their nomination papers.

This was announced by PUJ Election Commission Chairman Mian Habib in a private hotel on Friday.

Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich is a dynamic journalist who has held several key positions in journalistic organizations. Warraich holds a prominent position in various journalistic circles. He is often seen covering country's issues through his analysis in different TV talk and morning shows.

People belonging to political parties and journalistic circles have congratulated Farrukh Shehbaz Warraich on being elected as PUJ president. They expressed the hope that Farrukh Shahbaz will not only use his skills for making positive opinion of his readers and viewers but also he will give better guidance to journalists in solving their problems.