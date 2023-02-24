Jail-filling drive: 80 PTI members including Fayaz Chauhan, Zulfi Bukhari arrested

24 February,2023 05:31 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya NEWS) – In an effort to fill the jails in their court arrest drive, 80 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers including Fayaz-ul-Hassan, Zulfi Bukhari, Sadaqat Abbasi, Waheed Qasim and Ijaz Khan Jazi were arrested on Friday.

Fayaz-ul-Hassan reached Committee chowk in the form of a rally and presented himself for arrest and he voluntarily sit in the police van.

Mr Chauhan said neither he nor his family would seek the bail and 10 PTI workers also got themselves arrested with him.

After Fayaz Chauhan, Zulfi Bukhari and Sheikh Rasheed reached Committee chowk for arrest. However, only Mr Bukhari got detained while Mr Rasheed went away in his car.

Meanwhile,Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Nasir Abbas also arrived at the Committee chowk to support the PTI in the court arrest drive.

Police sources said 90 individuals could be able to sit in the three prisoners van and, so far, 80 PTI workers got themselves detained in the jail-filling drive.

Earlier, as the Jail Bharo Movement (JBT) entered Rawalpindi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan and other activists flocked to the Committee chowk on Friday to court arrests but the police had not arrested anyone yet.

Mr Chauhan said he sat in the prisoner van to honor the PTI chief Imran Khan's call for the movement. "I shall neither appraoch the court for bail nor my family will do so", he added. He would, he said, not appeal for the bail until Mr Khan directed so.

PTI activists were seen entering the prisoner van and posing for pictures with the van.

The Jail Bharo Movement (JBT) incepted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on February 22 moved to Rawalpindi today (Friday) after shows in Lahore and Peshawar.

Sources said the PTI leaders and activists would court arrests at Committee chowk and outside RA Bazar police station. “The Rawalpindi police had decided against arresting those surrendering voluntarily and they will arrest only those disturbing peace”, sources added. The police, sources said, would not transfer the prisoners to Adiala jail as it was stuffed with prisoners exceeding its capacity.

Nine police vans and twenty buses have been put on standby but section 144 has not yet been imposed in the city.

