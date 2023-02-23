Police book Zubair Niazi, Mian Ibad for attacking police mobile

Pakistan Pakistan Police book Zubair Niazi, Mian Ibad for attacking police mobile

Terrorism and vandalism sections added in FIR on Sub-Inspector’s complaint

23 February,2023 07:47 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police has registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Zubair Khan Niazi and Ibad Farooq for attacking police mobiles.

Sections of terrorism and vandalism have been added in the case filed on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Afzal Virk at Police Station Civil Lines in the provincial capital.

Mian Ibad Farooq along with 70 to 80 people attacked the police mobile on Mall Road and damaged it from all sides. The FIR further stated that during the attack the front screen of the police mobile was also broken. Zubair Niazi, Mian Ibad and other accused are also involved in vandalism, the Police said.