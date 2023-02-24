Pak Army team returns after 17-day rescue operation in Turkiye

33-member team departed on Feb 6

24 February,2023 01:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan Army urban search and rescue (USAR) team comprising 33 members returned to the country after completing its 17-day rescue operation in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, the authority had made arrangements to send an organised team of Pakistan Army to Turkiye on Feb 6 on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The NDMA had also arranged to send a 53-member team of Rescue 1122 to Turkiye. The team was welcomed by Federal Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and the Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan and NDMA officials. The officials of the Turkish Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also participated in the ceremony.

The Turkish ambassador paid tribute to the army team, whereas a bouquet of flowers was presented to them by the Turkish Embassy. However, the NDMA was in full communication with AFAD, Turkiye’s disaster management organisation, as assistance in relief and rehabilitation activities would continue.