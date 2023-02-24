LHC issues notices in pleas for release of PTI leaders arrested under 'Jail Bharo' drive

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati and others surrendered to authorities on Wednesday

24 February,2023 10:19 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Punjab government and other parties in petitions seeking release of PTI leaders who surrendered themselves to police in Lahore earlier this week under their party’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest drive)”.

LHC Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry has sought report from the government lawyer till Feb 27. The petitions were filed by PTI leader Zain Qureshi, the son of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry.

The Imran Khan-led party kicked off its court arrest drive from Lahore on Wednesday when Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Murad Raas, and other party leaders had given their arrests along with workers. Following their arrest, the authorities shifted them to separate jails in different cities, saying the political leaders will be detained for 30 days under 3 MPO.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been sent to Attock, Mr Umar and Mr Raas to DG Khan while Azam Swati has been sent to Rahim Yar Khan jail.

During today’s hearing, Justice Chaudhry inquired why the PTI leaders were arrested by police. The petitioner’s lawyer said they had produced themselves for arrest under the “Jail Bharo” movement.

“First you have given volunteer arrests and now what are you saying,” the judge remarked, adding that police were not arresting them but they forced themselves into prison van – the comment cracked laugh in the courtroom.

The lawyer pleaded the court to summon report from the government. At which, the judge said: “What details should we sought from the government”.

At one point during the hearing, Zain Qureshi said police had arrested his father. He sought order for authorities to allow him to meet his father. At which, Justice Chaudhry said he should go to Chairing Cross – the point in Lahore city from where the movement was begun – if he wanted to meet his father.

Zain replied he had gone but he was not taken into the custody. Later, the court issued notice and sought reply from the government till Feb 27.