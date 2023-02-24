Asif Zardari calls on PM Shehbaz

Supreme Court’s suo motu, full bench formed for hearing and current situation of country discussed

24 February,2023 12:58 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari called on the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The two discussed the current situation of the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the PPP leader upon his arrival at the Prime Minister House. Supreme Court of Pakistan’s suo motu notice regarding the elections in provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the full bench formed for hearing of the case were discussed.

Both leaders agreed to represent their stance before the apex court. The current situation of the country along with welfare initiatives for the public also came under discussion during the meeting.

