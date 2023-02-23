Fawad sees PML-N senior leadership distancing from Maryam

23 February,2023 11:50 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was distancing from Maryam Nawaz.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Chaudhry said, "Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ata Tarar and other people were standing by Maryam Nawaz."

Mr Chaudhry said people with experience in electoral politics were keeping their distance from Ms Nawaz.

