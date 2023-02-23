US Senate delegation meets PML-N Shehbaz, discusses matters of mutual interest

Pakistan Pakistan US Senate delegation meets PML-N Shehbaz, discusses matters of mutual interest

US Senate delegation meets PML-N Shehbaz, discusses matters of mutual interest

23 February,2023 05:30 pm

ISLMABAD (Dunya News) – A nine-member delegation of the United States Senate on Thursday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The delegation was led by Senator Charles Schumer.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest came under discussion in the meeting.

Trade, investment and the overall situation of the region were also discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that Pakistan attaches importance to relations with the US.