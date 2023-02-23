Court sentences PTI activist for sedition, burning national flag

He was convicted under PPC and Peca

23 February,2023 12:55 pm

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - A district and sessions court awarded a 26-month sentence and Rs50,000 fine to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist for sedition, burning the national flag and making its video viral on social media.

Judge Ashfaque Taj convicted Junaid Ahmad, a resident of Dareshkhel area of Karak district, as he was furnished with the evidence on record regarding the offence.

Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) were invoked to convict the accused. He was awarded eight months' imprisonment and RS20,000 fine under section 123-B (defiling national flag); six months' jail and Rs10,000 fine under section 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the PPC, section 11 of the Peca, and others.

It merits mention that the accused had posted a video on social media while residing in a Gulf country, wherein he recorded uttering derogatory remarks against the state institution. The FIA had lodged a case against him in May 2022 and he was arrested upon his return to the country in June.