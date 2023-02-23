Govt plans to receive Rs14.24 per unit FCA from electricity consumers

The fuel charges adjustment would be collected during March-October

23 February,2023 11:59 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Energy has sent guidelines to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to receive Rs14.24 per unit in the wake of fuel charges adjustment during this year.

Sources said the charges will be collected from March to October as the government is making efforts to revive the loan programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan and a team of the global lender are currently holding virtual talks for staff-level agreement.

Consumers using 200 units in a month will pay a surcharge of Rs 10.34 per unit while Rs14.24 per unit will be receive from people who consume units up to 300. Similarly, the government will collect Rs9.90 per unit from farmers during the eight months.

The consumers of the Karachi Electric will pay Rs13.87 per unit as fuel adjustment charges during this month. The process to collect the charges will be initiated after getting approval from Nepra.