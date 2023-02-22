Marriyum says 'Jail Bharo' movement should initiate with Imran's arrest

Pakistan Pakistan Marriyum says 'Jail Bharo' movement should initiate with Imran's arrest

Marriyum says ‘Jail Bharo’ movement should initiate with Imran’s arrest

22 February,2023 08:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Jail-filling movements did not start with bails and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan should be the first arrested person in his ‘Jail Bharo’ drive.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, she said Imran Khan-led party wreaked havoc in his four years tenure in the center and 10 years in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now it was again hell-bent to create chaos in the country.

The minister said the PTI was not able to prove any of the corruption allegations on the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and despite no evidence the Sharif family passed through hard times.

Ms Aurangzeb levelled allegations against the PTI that it sold the Kashmir issue, destroyed the foreign policy, created a rift with friendly nations, and made all institutions feeble.

“The PTI is busy in the long march and the so-called issue of cypher and not letting the institutions do their work and only busy in the blame game,” she added.

She said the court issued the warrant for Shahid Khaqan Abbasi when he did not appear while on the other hand, Imran Khan did not appear in the courts and no action was taken against him.

