Shujaat sees hatred-based politics harming country

Pakistan Pakistan Shujaat sees hatred-based politics harming country

Shujaat stresses need for national unity

22 February,2023 07:08 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Thursday the politics of hatred was hurting the country badly.

Mr Hussain visited with PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain at party office in Davis Road. Mr Hussain received an overwhelming response from the party workers on his arrival. Mr Hussain stated on the occasion, "Whatever steps we have taken are in accordance with the PML-Q's law and constitution."

The former premier emphasised the importance of taking initiatives to bring the country out of its severe economic hardship, adding there was an urgent need for all party leaders to stand united in dealing with the severe challenges.

He highlighted the concerns faced by the masses amid the skyrocketing inflation, adding there was a dire need to take initiatives to provide them [masses] relief.

"We need to forget all the differences and should sacrifice for the sake of the country," added Mr Hussain.

