Get ready for spiralling inflation, Imran Khan tells the masses

Get ready for spiraling inflation, PTI chairman Imran Khan tells masses

22 February,2023 07:50 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has asked masses to be prepared for spiralling inflation.

Addressing the nation via video link, he lambasted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the latter was preparing the nation for more inflation.

The deposed premier reminded PM Shehbaz of his speeches during the PTI’s tenure, adding if enemies would not be dealt with the way the coalition government did in the past 10 months.

Recalling his ouster, Mr Khan said, "Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari had toppled the PTI’s government by joining hands with the foreign powers."

Comparing his tenure with the current regime, Mr Khan said, "Today the country is witnessing inflation three times greater than during the PTI’s tenure."

