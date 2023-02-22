Qaiser greenlights PTI workers' court arrest from Peshawar

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Asad Qaiser said on Wednesday that party workers to court arrest from Peshawar on Thursday.

Issuing a message in connection with the "Jail Bharo Movement," Mr. Qaiser said, "The movement is being started from Lahore today."

Heaping praise on the PTI workers, Mr Qaiser said, "The way the PTI leaders and workers surrender themselves before the police is commendable."

He said, "Tomorrow, on the second day of the "Jail Bharo Movement," we will court arrest."

Speaking about the significance of the "Jail Bharo Movement," Mr Qaiser said the movement will play a vital role in the supremacy of the rule of law.

He added that the PTI expected that the masses would extend their support in connection with the "Jail Bharo Movement."

Police drive PTI leaders, workers to prisons after they volunteer arrest

The Lahore police teams on Wednesday drove senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and a number of workers to jails minutes after they courted arrest while honouring the call of party supremo Imran Khan.

PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was the first to have courted arrest as part of party's “Jail Bharo” movement. Reports said police put the PTI vice chairman in the prison van. Later, other leaders including Zubair Niazi, Asad Umar and Azam Swati sat in the prison van by themselves. Omar Sarfraz Cheema and others also surrendered themselves while Hammad Azhar sat atop a vehicle ostensibly to get media glare.

Police said they were carrying the PTI leaders and workers to the Kot Lakhpat and Camp jails but they could not tell whether those arrested would be put behind the bars. Earlier, it was stated that no prison in Lahore had the capacity to keep a number of political workers.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said many PTI leaders and workers including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Ejaz Chaudhry had surrendered themselves for the arrest. He said the sea of people had created panic among policemen.

