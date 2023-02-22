Yasmin sees PTI's 'Jail Bharo Movement' peaceful

Pakistan Pakistan Yasmin sees PTI's 'Jail Bharo Movement' peaceful

Rashid holds PDM responsible for skyrocketing inflation

22 February,2023 05:20 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Yasmin Rashid said on Wednesday that the party’s "Jail Bharo Movement" was a peaceful protest.

Speaking about the PTI’s protest, Ms Yamin said, "We always stage peaceful protests as we do not involve any unconstitutional activity."

She added that if the PTI chief had asked men to court arrest, then it would be up to women to court arrest.

She bemoaned the fact that there were only 52 days left in a three-month period, but the dates for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had yet to be announced.

Ms Rashid recalled that there would be no economic stability in the country, until there was political stability.

The PTI stalwart took a dig at the coalition government, saying, "The government continues to test the patience of the masses as in the country increases continuously."

She lambasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, saying that if she [Maryam] talked about her party’s popularity, then why was the PML-N escaping the elections.